UFC Vegas 72 Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon kicks off the prelims with a women’s bantamweight matchup between two debutant Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Hailey Cowan and former LFA Flyweight Champion Jamey-Lyn Horth. Both fighters are looking to make their presence known in their first octagon appearance and hope to catch some momentum in the early going of their UFC careers. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cowan-Horth prediction and pick.

Hailey Cowan (7-2) is a former gymnast turned MMA fighter that is now fighting on the biggest stage in professional combat sports. She got signed after a split-decision win over Claudia Leite and she will be looking to prove that she is worthy of a roster spot come Saturday night against Jamey-Lyn Horth.

Jamey-Lyn Horth (5-0) is the former LFA women’s flyweight champion. She will be moving up in weight for the first time as she takes on Hailey Cowan in her promotional debut. This will be her first fight since December 2021 come Saturday night at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 72 Odds: Hailey Cowan-Jamey-Lyn Horth Odds

Hailey Cowan: +126

Jamey-Lyn Horth: -154

Over 2.5 Rounds: -220

Under 2.5 Rounds: +170

How to Watch Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Hailey Cowan Will Win

Hailey Cowan was supposed to fight two other times leading up to this fight against Jamey-Lyn Horth. Both fights unfortunately fell through but she had said in a previous interview that she had nagging injuries and this extra time has gotten her fully healthy for UFC debut.

She has essentially been in camp for the last 5 months which should be ample enough time to be ready to take on Horth in her debut fight. Cowan has the experience edge being in the UFC and fighting at bantamweight which could be key here in a matchup against the less experienced fighter.

Why Jamey-Lyn Horth Will Win

Jamey-Lyn Horth is the No. 1 ranked Canadian women’s flyweight that is not signed by the UFC. She has shown the ability to fight well on the feet and at range. Horth will certainly have the speed and striking advantage when she is at a distance on the feet from Cowan. As long as she is able to utilize her movement and keep her back off the cage she has a very good chance of getting the biggest win of her career on the biggest stage.

Final Hailey Cowan-Jamey-Lyn Horth Prediction & Pick

Both fighters are still quite early in their MMA careers as each have less than 10 fights on their resumes. With that said, I think the size of Cowan will be too much for Horth to overcome on short notice and in a small octagon at the Apex. She will not have nearly as much room to keep her back off the cage and that is where Cowan loves to be. Ultimately, Cowan will utilize her size and strength advantage to clinch up against, land some takedowns and rack up control time for the decision victory.

Final Hailey Cowan-Jamey-Lyn Horth Prediction & Pick: Hailey Cowan (+126)