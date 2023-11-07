UFC Bantamweight contenders Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez headline UFC Shanghai on December 9th in Shanghai, China.

The UFC is set to return to China on December 9th, 2023, with a bantamweight main event between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. The event will be held at the Shanghai Indoor Arena in Shanghai, China.

Song Yadong is a 25-year-old Chinese fighter who is currently ranked 7th in the UFC bantamweight division. He has a professional record of 19-6-1, with 11 of his wins coming by knockout. Yadong is known for his aggressive fighting style and his powerful striking.

Chris Gutierrez is a 31-year-old American fighter who has a professional record of 18-4-1. He is coming off a win against Alatengheili just last month and he has previously defeated fighters such as Frankie Edgar and Danaa Batgerel. Gutierrez is a well-rounded fighter like his counterpart but he does his best work on the feet utilizing his exceptional kicking arsenal. He is only one of the few who has finished a fight with leg kicks.

This fight is a big opportunity for both fighters. Yadong is looking to break into the top 5 of the bantamweight division as he continues his winning ways, while Gutierrez is looking to get back on a winning streak and get that top 10 ranking that he's been longing for. The winner of this fight will be in a good position to challenge for a title shot in the future.

In addition to the main event, the UFC Shanghai card will also feature a number of other interesting fights, including:

Andre Muniz vs. Jun Yong Park

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez

Sumadaerji vs. Allan Nascimento

And also we have the Road to the UFC finale fights in the flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions. This is a great card for UFC fans, and it is sure to be a night of exciting fights.