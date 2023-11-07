The UFC is set to return to China on December 9th, 2023, with a bantamweight main event between Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez. The event will be held at the Shanghai Indoor Arena in Shanghai, China.

Song Yadong is a 25-year-old Chinese fighter who is currently ranked 7th in the UFC bantamweight division. He has a professional record of 19-6-1, with 11 of his wins coming by knockout. Yadong is known for his aggressive fighting style and his powerful striking.

Chris Gutierrez is a 31-year-old American fighter who has a professional record of 18-4-1. He is coming off a win against Alatengheili just last month and he has previously defeated fighters such as Frankie Edgar and Danaa Batgerel. Gutierrez is a well-rounded fighter like his counterpart but he does his best work on the feet utilizing his exceptional kicking arsenal. He is only one of the few who has finished a fight with leg kicks.

This fight is a big opportunity for both fighters. Yadong is looking to break into the top 5 of the bantamweight division as he continues his winning ways, while Gutierrez is looking to get back on a winning streak and get that top 10 ranking that he's been longing for. The winner of this fight will be in a good position to challenge for a title shot in the future.

In addition to the main event, the UFC Shanghai card will also feature a number of other interesting fights, including:

  • Andre Muniz vs. Jun Yong Park
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez
  • Sumadaerji vs. Allan Nascimento

And also we have the Road to the UFC finale fights in the flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight divisions. This is a great card for UFC fans, and it is sure to be a night of exciting fights.