The UFC Paris fight card has undergone a significant late change, as Cage Warriors featherweight champion Harry Hardwick is stepping in to face Kaue Fernandes after French fan favorite Fares Ziam was forced to withdraw due to a family bereavement. This short-notice switch preserves Fernandes’ long-awaited Octagon opportunity and provides Hardwick with his dream debut, maintaining the momentum of Dana White’s annual showcase in Paris, scheduled for September 6 at the Accor Arena.

With Fares Ziam out, the UFC is working to keep Kauê Fernandes on the #UFCParis card, pairing him with Cage Warriors featherweight champion Harry Hardwick, multiple sources told me. pic.twitter.com/Dlaqky4GRM — Al Zullino (@phre) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hardwick’s UFC Debut: A Dream Realized

Harry Hardwick’s journey through Cage Warriors has been nothing short of remarkable. Known affectionately as “Houdini,” Hardwick captured the vacant Cage Warriors featherweight title in May 2024 with a dominant TKO victory at CW 172 in Newcastle, thrilling a passionate home crowd. He swiftly established his dominance in the division with multiple successful title defenses, including a dramatic technical decision win over Javier Garcia in March 2025 at CW 186, where despite a fight-ending clash of heads, Hardwick's superior performance secured a clear victory and retention of his belt.

HARRY HARDWICK IS THE NEW CAGE WARRIORS FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION! 🏆 #CW172 pic.twitter.com/OVXduWqFNW — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 25, 2024

The Middlesbrough native, aged 30, has become a symbol of European MMA's burgeoning talent pool, alongside his younger brother George, who simultaneously held the Cage Warriors lightweight belt. The brothers’ unprecedented dual championship reign in 2024 was celebrated as a historic moment for the organization and underscored Hardwick’s status as a top-tier featherweight prospect.

Hardwick's fighting style is marked by sharp striking, relentless ground control, and a warrior's heart, traits that have endeared him to fans and made him ready for the UFC’s elevated competition. His quick adaptation to short-notice UFC promotion showcases his readiness for the challenge.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Paris

France 🇫🇷 vs Brésil 🇧🇷

UFC Paris – 6 Septembre pic.twitter.com/KTD7nUDB41 — Nicolas Ott (@smartfight_fr) August 2, 2025

The card is headlined by France’s Nassourdine Imavov, who faces dangerous contender Caio Borralho in a middleweight clash that could reshape the title landscape. Meanwhile, top European prospects, proven UFC veterans, and rising international talent fill out both the main card and the prelims.

Main Card (ESPN+, Starting 3 p.m. ET)

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho (Middleweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy (Lightweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig (Light Heavyweight)

Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones (Lightweight)

Patricio Pitbull vs. Losene Keita (Featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN+, Starting 12 p.m. ET)

Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro (Light Heavyweight)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson (Welterweight)

Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija (Heavyweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Robert Bryczek (Middleweight)

Axel Sola vs. Rhys McKee (Welterweight)

William Gomis vs. Andre Ruchala (Featherweight)

Kaue Fernandes vs. Harry Hardwick (Lightweight) [NEW]

Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters (Welterweight)

Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes (Women’s Strawweight)

Hardwick's addition is a significant boost for UFC Paris. The event, already rich with European and international talent, now showcases a premier Cage Warriors champion making his debut on a major UFC stage. This not only cements UFC’s continued investment in rising European stars but also validates Cage Warriors as a vital breeding ground for future UFC contenders.

His bout against Fernandes, a tough competitor from Brazil who has earned his stripes internationally, is set to be a compelling clash of styles. For Hardwick, this fight represents an important stepping stone that could catapult him into the broader UFC featherweight conversation, while Fernandes seeks to capitalize on this opportunity to solidify his UFC future.

Hardwick’s story resonates beyond just his in-cage accomplishments. Known for his mental toughness and humility, he credits video gaming for enhancing focus and strategic thinking—traits shared by some UFC greats. He and his brother have revolutionized British MMA’s landscape, and many eyes will be on Hardwick as he brings his unique spirit to the UFC Paris crowd.

As UFC fans eagerly anticipate the September 6 event, Hardwick’s unexpected debut adds a layer of intrigue and excitement. His quick ascension from regional prospect to Cage Warriors champion, and now UFC debutant at one of the most prestigious international cards, makes him a fighter to watch not only in Paris but for years to come.

UFC Paris remains a landmark event for French MMA and European mixed martial arts overall. With hard-hitting fights, rising stars like Hardwick, and seasoned contenders in the mix, this card promises to deliver some of the most memorable moments of the year.

This event underscores MMA’s unpredictable, thrilling nature—a place where dreams can be realized overnight, and the spotlight can shift with a single phone call. Harry Hardwick’s UFC journey begins here, but many expect it to be just the first chapter of a major career on the global stage.