A few weeks after Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy whipped out a pocket pancake during a game, he outdid himself one better.

On Friday, during an in-game interview, Murphy whipped out a syrup-filled quesadilla in the middle of the Brewers game against the Pirates, per Foul Territory.

Pat Murphy just pulled a quesadilla out of his pocket, put syrup on it, and ate it. (Via: @Brewers)pic.twitter.com/ZkpT8pmheV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

When being asked about the game, Murphy is always hungry. Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that the Brewers are in a prime position to win the NL Central.

As of late, they stand at 87-55 and are 5.5 games over the Chicago Cubs. However, while they are one of the best teams, they need to hit the ball better if they intend to go all the way.

Meanwhile, Murphy is in the midst of his second season as manager. In 2016, he joined the Brewers as a bench coach. Then, Murphy became the Brewers' manager following the departure of Craig Counsell in 2023.

Last year, the Brewers went to the playoffs during Murphy's first year. In the end, they got as far as the NL Wild Card series before being swept by the New York Mets.

Article Continues Below

Additionally, the Brewers are looking to reach their first World Series since 1982. If they can get that far and win it all, all of Murphy's unusualness will be embraced.

The eccentricities of Pat Murphy

In recent memory, Murphy has emerged as a one-of-a-kind manager. He's cultivated an authoritarian yet loving personality that allows him to be straightforward with his players. This guy will yell one minute and put his arm around his players the next.

In addition to pocket snacks, Murphy has been known to joke with his players and engage in self-ridicule. Altogether, Murphy has created an atmosphere where his players can laugh and stay focused at the same time.

At this point, it is paying off.