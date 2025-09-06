The Indiana Fever continue to be resilient after blowing out the Chicago Sky in their first game following Caitlin Clark's announcement.

Clark revealed that she will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season earlier this week. A nagging groin injury has prevented her from returning to the court, forcing the Fever to adjust without her services.

Luckily for them, they didn't have much difficulty against the Sky, who were without star Angel Reese due to suspension.

As a result, they won all five games against Chicago this season. Winning by 20 points, they proved that they have their rival's number for the time being.

How Fever played against Sky without Caitlin Clark

Even without Caitlin Clark, the Fever have proved themselves to be more than capable of holding down the fort in her absence. Their 97-77 blowout win over the Sky is just another example of that.

Indiana took a 31-15 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. They controlled the momentum for the remainder of the game, preventing Chicago from sparking any runs down the stretch.

Playmaking and turnovers made a huge difference in this matchup. The Fever created 27 assists while limiting their turnovers to just nine. It wasn't the case for the Sky, who had 18 assists but gave up the ball 23 times.

Five players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 20 points and eight assists. She shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Natasha Howard came next with 18 points and seven rebounds, Odyssey Sims had 13 points and four assists, while Aliyah Boston provided 11 points and five assists. Meanwhile, Aerial Powers put up 10 points and three assists.

Indiana improved to a 22-20 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the New York Liberty and six games behind the Atlanta Dream.

With two games remaining, the Fever will prepare for their next matchup. They are on the road, facing the Washington Mystics on Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.