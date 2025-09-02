The UFC closes out its 2025 season in spectacular fashion, as Brandon Royval and Manel Kape finally collide in the main event of UFC Vegas 112 on December 13th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout pits two of the flyweight division’s most electrifying talents against each other, wrapping up a year of twists, injuries, and title ambitions with a fight that fans have desperately awaited. For Royval, currently ranked No. 3, and Kape, ranked No. 7, this fight is more than just a calendar capstone—it is a critical crossroads in their respective careers and in the division’s future pecking order.

🚨🚨#UFCVegas112🚨🚨 The final UFC fight of 2025 takes place on December 13th. Brandon Royval takes on Manel Kape in the main event of #UFCVegas112 in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/5SKzcU6WRx — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

This contest arrives only after a saga of scheduling snags that saw two earlier rendezvous between Royval and Kape collapse. Royval’s concussion cancelled their planned headliner in March, while Kape broke his foot before a summer rebooking, leaving fans in suspense throughout the year. Both fighters, finally healthy, are determined to deliver an explosive showdown, knowing that victory will not only close 2025 with a bang but also propel the winner into title conversations next year.

Brandon Royval: The Gritty Contender

Brandon Royval (17-8) has become a fixture at the top of flyweight rankings by weathering some of the division’s toughest storms. 2025 has been a rollercoaster for Royval, with a narrow and hard-fought loss to Joshua Van—a fight praised as a “Fight of the Year” contender. Before that, Royval edged out split-decision wins over rising star Tatsuro Taira and former champion Brandon Moreno, showcasing his trademark unpredictability and resilience in the Octagon.

😱 WHAT A FIGHT BETWEEN BRANDON ROYVAL AND JOSHUA VAN. Van was born in 2001 and is already about to fight for a title. pic.twitter.com/uLtauUm6op — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 29, 2025

Royval’s game is built on relentless aggression, high-volume striking (3.45 significant strikes landed per minute), and slick submissions (nine career wins by submission). Known for his Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu background, Royval favors action over caution, producing standout moments whether battling from a lead position or coming from behind. As he enters his third UFC main event, Royval seeks redemption and another run at gold—decisively beating Kape could put him back in title contention and erase the sting of his recent defeat.

Manel Kape: The Powerhouse on a Mission

Manel Kape (21-7) has endured more than his share of setbacks since his UFC debut, but 2025 finds the “Starboy” finally gaining the momentum to match his talent. Kape arrives in Las Vegas riding a two-fight knockout streak, having finished both Felipe dos Santos Silva and Asu Almabayev, and now holds a UFC record of 6-3, with 4 of those victories coming by knockouts.

MANEL KAPE STOPS ASU ALMABAYEV AT #UFCVEGAS103 ‼️ Is he next for the title 👀⁉️ pic.twitter.com/jhwGt6568e — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) March 2, 2025

The Portuguese-Angolan dynamo has long been lauded for his finishing instinct and speed, as well as his ability to turn a fight on a dime with bursts of power. Kape has never lost by KO or submission in the UFC, absorbing the grind of decisions while dishing out fireworks when openings arise. A win over Royval would elevate Kape into the top five and all but guarantee his place in the 2026 title picture—a goal that’s overdue for one of the division’s most dangerous strikers.

What's at Stake for Flyweight’s Elite?

The stakes for UFC Vegas 112 could hardly be higher. Both Royval and Kape sit at the doorstep of a flyweight title shot, and with the division in constant flux, the winner of this fight may well find himself squaring off for championship gold in the upcoming year. For Royval, the bout is a test of perseverance and evolution; for Kape, it’s a shot at vindication and at fulfilling long-awaited potential.

The final UFC event of the year delivers the promise of fireworks, technical mastery, and more than a little drama. Whether it’s Royval’s unpredictable flair or Kape’s finishing prowess that prevails, Las Vegas will bear witness to a battle worthy of closing out 2025 inside the Octagon. As anticipation builds, fight fans remain glued to the countdown—ready for the year’s most meaningful showdown on December 13th.

The Royval vs. Kape matchup adds essential intrigue to the title chase. Both fighters are firmly entrenched in the top ten, with Royval holding the No. 3 contender spot and Kape positioned at No. 7, signaling that the bout’s outcome could fundamentally reshape the rankings early in 2026. Fans should expect a thrilling contest, not only for the immediate stakes but for the lasting impact it may have on the trajectory of one of UFC’s most exciting and dynamic weight classes.