After dropping three straight games to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, the Los Angeles Dodgers were hoping their luck would turn around a few hours southeast in Baltimore, when they took on the Orioles at Camden Yards.

Through nine innings, the Dodgers looked alright, having put a run on the board thanks to the ever-consistent Freddie Freeman; all they needed was Tanner Scott to step in, strike out three batters, and give LA a chance to take it into extra innings.

Instead, Scott blew it, throwing a 99 mph strike in the dead center of the zone that allowed rookie Samuel Basallo to walk the Dodgers off with two outs and a 1-2 count.

Article Continues Below

Rookie Samuel Basallo walk-off home run off of Tanner Scott to hand the Dodgers their fourth straight loss! pic.twitter.com/q45DmzWyNp — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, this sent Dodgers social media into a tailspin, with fans calling out Scott, Dave Roberts, the entire offense, and everyone in between for dropping four-straight to teams with losing records, but should it have really been that surprising? Scott already had eight blown saves heading into the game. Why would fans, let alone Dave Roberts, be surprised to see him throw another stinker?

Now granted, had the Dodgers scored even one more run against the Orioles, Scott's blunder wouldn't have mattered. The Dodgers would have likely advanced to extra innings, and at worst would have had one more chance to secure a back-on-track win by the Chesapeake Bay. Instead, the team's losing streak rose to four, with the Philadelphia Phillies' lead in the second-place spot up to four and the dreams of a first-round bye drifting further and further away.