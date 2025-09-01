In the week following Raja Jackson's brutal attack on Syko Stu at Rikishi's then-WWE ID promotion KnokX Pro Wrestling, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson released another statement on the incident, this time adding more context to the situation from his perspective.

After initially wishing Stu well while noting his disappointment with his son's actions, this time around, Jackson, having been overloaded with angry comments from fans, wanted folks to know the background of the incident.

“This has gone too far, I'm sick of being quiet and letting all the low-IQ people fall for clickbait! Yes, my son took things too far, and I'm pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it! But if Syko Stu wasn't drunk and wouldn't have hit my son over the head with a (real beer can) while he was live-streaming on his own stream, then Knox wouldn't have felt like they had to make things right by letting Raja get his ‘get back' in the ring! If my son would've just went to the police when the beer can incident happened, then the whole event could've gotten shut down, and he could've sued!” Jackson wrote.

“But no, my son is not as smart as I'd liked for him to be! Now my family and I are getting racist threats because of all the misinformation being posted, so content creators can get paid from viewers! People actually think my son just snuck in a ring in front of a live audience and picked psycho Stu up without permission to be there! Get smart people! It was staged! But Raja took it too far! He only shook his hand and accepted psycho Stu's drunken apology because they said he could get in the storyline! He was told he could ‘f**k him up.' I have witnesses that says this isn't the first time that psycho Stu had done some drunk s**t back stage to a fan!

“Now we have the back story that my son attacked an innocent military vet with PTSD, like my son knew everything about the man that came up from behind him and hit him, then asked him to sell it! I have other kids to protect, and I don't take kindly to threats! I'm not scared of prison or dying for my kids! And calling me names won't hurt my feelings! My son should face the consequences for going too far, he knows better! That's why he didn't tell me anything about the storyline. But Syko Stu is lucky I wasn't there when he hit my son over the head with a beer can the day after he got a concussion from sparring the day before! I wouldn't have cared if a bunch of pro wrestlers would've jumped me.. I'm a father first. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Let's all learn a lesson, keep your d**n hands to yourself. If you get paid to do fake fighting, don't disrespect people that do the s**t for real! Now I put myself in this s**t! Dm me now!”

Fortunately for Jackson, Stu has been released from the hospital after some feared for his life following 20 unprotected shots to the head. Unfortunately, Raja is being investigated by the LAPD for the incident, even if Stu makes a full recovery. While only time will tell how this situation ultimately turns out, it's clear Jackson isn't simply letting the situation play out but will instead continue to defend his family regardless of public perception.