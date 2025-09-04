The speculation is over. After weeks of swirling rumors, it has now been confirmed that Paulo Costa and Shara “Bullet” Magomedov will collide in the co-main event of UFC Qatar on November 22. This matchup pits one of the UFC’s most polarizing middleweights against one of its fastest-rising and most intriguing prospects, making it one of the most anticipated co-main event pairings of the year.

Após rumores, acabei de confirmar em primeira mão: Paulo Borrachinha e Shara Bullet vão fazer o co-main event do UFC Doha, dia 22 de novembro. E aí, o que acham da novidade? Quem será o favorito? #ufc #mma #ufcdoha #paulocosta #pauloborrachinha #borrachinha #sharabullet # pic.twitter.com/LogVNt6fIM — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Costa, ranked among the top 10 at 185 pounds, has been part of the UFC’s middleweight elite for years. Known for his aggressive style, knockout power, and larger-than-life personality outside the cage, the Brazilian brings star power to any card he competes on. Across from him stands Magomedov, the flashy, unorthodox striker from Dagestan who has quickly become a fan favorite since his UFC debut. For Shara Bullet, this fight represents his biggest step up in competition—one that could catapult him into the contender conversation with a win.

This bout not only delivers fireworks stylistically, but it also serves as a pivotal moment for both fighters as the middleweight division continues to shift following Israel Adesanya’s departure from the title picture and Sean Strickland’s rise to prominence. The UFC clearly sees Qatar as the perfect international stage to showcase two fighters who embody entertainment, unpredictability, and a hint of chaos.

Costa’s Experience Meets Bullet’s Flair

Paulo Costa enters this bout with several advantages: experience against world-class opponents, proven durability, and five-round fight seasoning. He has shared the Octagon with former champions like Israel Adesanya and former title challengers such as Yoel Romero and Marvin Vettori. Although his UFC record has had a stop-and-go rhythm in recent years due to injuries and fight cancellations, Costa remains one of the most physically imposing athletes in the division. His forward pressure, heavy strikes, and relentless body attacks have overwhelmed many of his opponents.

One single good Eye poke, be penalized with one less point, Shara fights 100% blind. 🙌📈 Deal 🤝 pic.twitter.com/qEK98g9qy0 — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 4, 2025

However, Costa has also faced criticism for his inconsistency. His loss to Adesanya in a title fight showcased defensive lapses, and subsequent matchups were often overshadowed by weight-cutting concerns and negotiations behind the scenes. Despite this, Costa reminded audiences that he’s still dangerous when he returned earlier this year against Robert Whittaker, delivering a violent back-and-forth battle that proved his warrior mentality.

Now, the Brazilian sees Magomedov as not just an opponent but an opportunity to reassert himself. A win in Qatar would push him back into the conversation for big-name fights and even inch him toward another title run. For Costa, this bout is as much about credibility as it is about victory. Beating one of the UFC’s most hyped strikers would prove he is still a looming threat at 185 pounds.

On the opposite side is Shara Bullet, who has built a reputation as one of the most unique and entertaining fighters to watch. Magomedov combines open-stance movement, spinning attacks, switch kicks, and unorthodox striking angles that keep his opponents constantly guessing. Since signing with the UFC, he’s dazzled fans not just with highlight-reel techniques but also with his sheer confidence and swagger inside the cage.

Still, the main critique surrounding Magomedov is his lack of experience at the highest level. While he has shown plenty of flair against mid-level opponents, critics wonder how he’ll handle a powerful, tested veteran like Costa. This is precisely why UFC brass put this fight together—Qatar presents the ideal proving ground. If Bullet can rise to the occasion, he will prove he’s more than a highlight machine and instead a legitimate contender.

Early Odds and Fight Dynamics

As for the question of who will be the favorite, that’s a fascinating debate. Costa’s résumé and ranking should make him the oddsmakers’ choice heading into fight week, but Magomedov’s mystique and momentum will generate plenty of betting interest. Early lines may lean slightly toward Costa, yet sharp bettors who believe in Bullet’s upside will see tremendous opportunity in backing the underdog.

Stylistically, this is a striker’s delight. Costa will look to pressure Bullet, marching forward with heavy combinations and attempting to wear him down with body shots. He’ll also test the Dagestani’s footwork and head movement by pushing him against the cage, where power punching volume becomes a major factor.

Bullet, meanwhile, will rely on his speed, precision, and unorthodox variety. Expect a barrage of spinning techniques, feints, and range attacks designed to frustrate Costa. The key for Magomedov will be managing distance—if he can keep Costa on the end of his kicks and land counters when the Brazilian overcommits, he has a chance to outpoint or even finish his foe.

The X-factor may come down to conditioning. Costa has shown issues with pace management in grueling fights, while Bullet has never faced someone whose style is designed to grind and pressure relentlessly. Conversely, Costa has not faced many fighters with Magomedov’s striking versatility. Both are entering uncharted territory, which is why the matchup is captivating.

As UFC Qatar draws closer, anticipation will only grow. With the main event still to be revealed, fans now know the co-main will feature one of the most unpredictable, high-energy middleweight fights of the year. Whether it’s Costa’s power or Bullet’s creativity that prevails, fireworks are nearly guaranteed on November 22.