Erin Matson makes history as youngest coach to win NCAA field hockey title, leading UNC to victory in intense penalty shootout.

In a thrilling double-overtime penalty shootout, the UNC field hockey team, led by Erin Matson, achieved a remarkable victory, beating the Northwestern Wildcats 2-1 on Sunday to clinch the NCAA championship. This win not only gave the Tar Heels it's 11th title, but also marked Matson as the youngest college head coach to clinch a national championship.

Freshman Charly Bruder scored for UNC on a penalty corner, only to be matched by Peyton Halsey's penalty stroke goal for Northwestern 10 minutes later. The intense battle continued through two overtimes and a penalty shootout. In a decisive moment, UNC's Ryleigh Heck secured the victory with a skillful maneuver and shot.

North Carolina demonstrated dominance on the field, outshooting Northwestern 14-8, the NCAA reported. Despite drawing fewer corners, the Tar Heels' offensive efforts were consistent. Both teams' goalkeepers, Maddie Kahn and Annabel Skubisz, showcased exceptional skills, making critical saves throughout the game.

This championship is a testament to Matson's remarkable journey as a coach. At just 23 years old, she stepped into the position following the retirement of Karen Shelton, who led the Tar Heels to 10 national titles in 42 seasons.

Matson, who graduated only two months before taking over the role, came off a storied career in Chapel Hill. As a player, she was a four-time national champion, three-time national field hockey player of the year and UNC’s all-time leading scorer. Transitioning from a player to coach, Matson had to navigate a new dynamic with her team, many of whom were her former teammates.

“I can’t believe how lucky I am to do this,” Matson told Dan Falkenheim of Sports Illustrated before the start of the season in August. “It hits you. I can’t believe this is my job. This is what I get to do.”

Her approach focused on honesty and support, leveraging the strong relationships she had already built. Matson's transition also involved adapting to a different tactical approach, guiding the team with her leadership rather than her on-field skills.

Off the field, Matson navigated the complexities of NIL in recruiting, leveraging her personal brand and experience to connect with new recruits. She also focused on the finer details of program management, from locker room upgrades to maintaining connections with Shelton.

Matson's journey has mirrored that of Shelton, who also began her coaching career at UNC at a young age. However, Erin Matson has put her playing dreams on hold, focusing entirely on her coaching responsibilities, despite the approaching 2024 Paris Olympics.