When UNC football quarterback Max Johnson got carted off the field in last Saturday's opener against Minnesota, it looked like his career might have been finished. However, Johnson's injury won't end his career.

The graduate student updated the media about his plans, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“NEWS: UNC quarterback Max Johnson tells ESPN that he’ll return to UNC and play the 2025 season. The UNC grad student QB suffered a broken right leg in the opener against Minnesota. ‘I have a lot of football left in me, and know I will be back out there next year,'” he said.

The 23-year-old completed 12-of-19 passes for 71 yards and an interception, as well as six carries for 10 rushing yards and a score before his right leg got broken on a hit in the third quarter, sending him to the hospital.

Johnson was set to start this year after the departure of Drake Maye, but the signal-calling will now fall to sophomore Conner Harrell. Senior Jacolby Criswell and freshman Ben Bastek are also on the roster.

Max Johnson has more left in the tank for UNC football

Johnson expanded on his statement, via Thamel.

“These last eight days have been a serious grind and it has taken a lot to get to the other side and start the recovery process. I want to thank Dr Templeman and his team, the nurses and support staff at Hennepin County Medical Center who took amazing care of me,” Johnson continued. “Thank you to UNC Head Coach Mack Brown, the coaching staff, and trainers who have encouraged and supported me. Thank you to family and friends who have prayed and supported me during this time and ultimately my Lord and Savior that pulled me through.”

Johnson acknowledged that it won't be easy to be left out of the action after finally getting his chance to start, but next year will be a new chance to shine.

“It will be hard to sit on the sidelines, but I have a lot of football left in me and know I will be back out there next year,” he said. “In the meantime, I’ll be there every day supporting my teammates and helping out as much as I can. I appreciate all the love and support from the fans – #GoHeels.”