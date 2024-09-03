The North Carolina football program lost Drake Maye to the NFL Draft after a magnificent run as the signal-caller in Chapel Hill. In the transfer portal, the Tar Heels landed Max Johnson, a transfer from Texas A&M. Johnson won the QB1 job and was expected to be a big part of the team this season.

Unfortunately, Johnson suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against Minnesota and was ruled out for the season the next day after undergoing surgery. It was a crushing blow for North Carolina, especially after the excitement and hype Johnson had brought since coming via the portal.

On Tuesday, Brown spoke about the impact of losing Johnson to injury, per Sirius XM.

“It's crushing and it's one of the hardest things about my job…I know how Max feels and it's awful…He has an outstanding spring practice, he looks good in the fall. He's ready to go. He has a really good third quarter…And now he's out for the year…You can imagine it's just a load on the young guy who just had high hopes for the fall…

Brown also said that Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck helped out and reached out after the injury to Johnson in a classy move.

What happens now after North Carolina's tough injury?

Johnson played in eight games for the Aggies in 2023, throwing for 1,452 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. However, he was expected to put up big numbers as the full-on starter for North Carolina.

After Johnson left the game in Week 1, sophomore Conner Harrell stepped in. He went just 2-for-4 for 34 yards but the Tar Heels got the win on a brutal missed field goal by Minnesota.

Now, it is Harrel's time to step up for North Carolina, and Brown revealed the message to both the new QB and the team:

He's been told: ‘You've got it.' And the team's been told: ‘Let's rally around your new quarterback and let's go, and let's make this work.' Like I said, he's really good. So it's time for him to go have fun and play good.”

Harrell got the start in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in 2023 against West Virginia. He threw for 199 yards with a score and two interceptions in the 30-10 loss, but now he will get a fresh start to be the starting quarterback for North Carlina.

The Tar Heels face Charlotte in Chapel Hill and then NC Central followed by James Madison and Duke.