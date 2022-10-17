The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves PC release date has just been revealed, and we don’t have that much longer to wait.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves PC Release Date: October 19, 2022

While initially set to release back in June, it has since then been delayed. Now, it will officially release on October 19, 2022, on PC.

According to an Epic Games Store article, the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, which suddenly appeared in the website’s library, will be released this June. Perhaps realizing that they might have revealed privy information, the editors quickly erased traces of the release date, instead marking the game as “coming soon” on PC. Now, as it turns out, the game’s release was delayed to October.

The Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection arrived this January on the PS5. Meanwhile, it’s long been confirmed that the game will eventually find its way on PC, but neither Naughty Dog nor Sony Interactive Entertainment gave fans a concrete release date to wait for. Most likely, we are indeed getting the game this Summer, and fans of Uncharted who might not have picked the collection yet on PS5 might opt to get the game this Summer on PC instead.

The Legacy of Thieves Collection will bundle together Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacies in a single game title, allowing players to revisit two of Nathan Drake’s final adventures with just a single purchase.

The Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg came out in theaters this February to lukewarm reviews. In spite of the critical snub, the game was still a box office success, raking in about $400 million in ticket sales. This outing by Nathan Drake would be the final chapter in the Uncharted series thus far, and unless a new game or new film comes out, it seems like Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection will be the series’ cap for the foreseeable future. An Uncharted 5 game is reportedly in the works – but that’s just a rumor that has not yet been substantiated by any compelling evidence yet.