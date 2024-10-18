DIRECTV has just made a major move to cater to sports fans with the launch of the Urban Edge Network. This brand-new channel is dedicated to showcasing athletic competition and commentary from HBCUs, the G League, and a variety of women’s sports. Starting today, all DIRECTV customers can access UEN via the Internet and DIRECTV STREAM, while satellite customers can tune in through the DIRECTV App.

You can find Urban Edge Network on channel 4161, which promises a rich programming lineup. From live games to on-demand sports content, UEN is all about bringing HBCU sports to the forefront. Plus, they’ve teamed up with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) to stream national championships for free, shining a light on talent from over 240 small colleges across the nation.

Hardy L. Pelt, UEN’s Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer, shared his excitement about this new partnership, saying, “Urban Edge Network is thrilled to announce our content distribution partnership with DIRECTV. This collaboration shows our commitment to making sure Black audiences feel respected and valued. DIRECTV has a genuine interest in highlighting diverse voices, which sets a new standard for inclusion in the industry.”

From women’s gymnastics at schools like Fisk, Wilberforce, and Talladega to NBA G League action and the highly anticipated Orange Blossom Classic, there’s plenty to look forward to. Events like the Battle of the Bands and the December football championship between the CIAA and SIAC in the Florida Beach Bowl will create unforgettable experiences for viewers. Plus, fans can catch women’s sports, soccer, volleyball, softball, and gymnastics competitions throughout the year.

Urban Edge Network is more than just a channel; it’s a platform for diverse voices in sports. Along with UEN, the HBCU Plus brand offers 24/7 access to live games and original shows from HBCUs, making it easy for fans to catch every moment. You can find the HBCU Plus app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android.

This launch is part of DIRECTV’s mission to diversify its offerings for streaming customers. Recently, they’ve added channels aimed at a wide range of audiences, including SportsGrid for gaming and fantasy sports, Fuel TV for action sports, Origin Sports for sports nostalgia, PokerGo, Racing America, and the Women’s Sports Network.

“This agreement enhances the visibility of both UEN and the NAIA, delivering significant exposure through live sports and fostering new engagement opportunities,” Pelt noted. With Urban Edge Network now available, DIRECTV is taking a big step in making sports programming more inclusive and representative of diverse voices.

Urban Edge Network isn’t just about sports; it’s about community, empowerment, and ensuring that the stories and talents of underrepresented groups are front and center.