North Carolina Central emerged victorious in the 2024 Orange Blossom Classic securing a 31-24 win over Alabama State at Hard Rock Stadium. The Eagles showcased a formidable ground-based attack, keeping the Hornets on their heels throughout the contest.

The Eagles hit the ground running, literally, with Jamari Taylor proving to be an unstoppable force. Taylor carried the ball 24 times for 128 yards, scoring two crucial touchdowns that set the tone early for North Carolina Central. Meanwhile, quarterback Walker Harris managed the Eagles’ offense with precision, completing 9 of 18 passes for 119 yards and throwing one touchdown.

Alabama State, despite falling behind 21-7 in the second quarter, mounted a spirited comeback led by Texas Southern transfer Andrew Body. His athletic prowess was on full display as he rushed for 134 yards on 15 carries, contributing two vital touchdowns and averaging an impressive 8.9 yards per attempt. Body’s dynamic running kept the Hornets within striking distance.

Jamari Taylor’s dominance on the ground was the story of the night for the Eagles, but Andrew Body’s efforts for Alabama State should not go unnoticed. Body’s ability to exploit the Eagles’ defense with his legs breathed life into the Hornets’ offense, making him the standout performer for Alabama State. He finished the game rushing for more yards than running backs for both teams.

However, the Hornets’ decision-making at quarterback proved to be a pivotal factor to why they’re leaving Florida with a loss. Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. initially alternated between Body and Eastern Illinois transfer Jonah O’Brien, which seemed effective until the Eagles adjusted. Despite Body’s standout performance, Robinson opted to rely on O’Brien, who threw two game-altering interceptions, including one that clinched the victory for North Carolina Central late in the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, North Carolina Central’s balanced attack and timely adjustments secured them a well-earned 31-24 victory over Alabama State. The win highlighted the Eagles’ potential as a formidable force this season as they look for success post-Davius Richard. North Carolina Central proved that they’re still a Celebration Bowl contender and will be a team to look out for in the MEAC.

For Alabama State, this game really highlighted the importance of having clarity at the quarterback position. To contend for the SWAC Championship and a spot in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, Robinson must consider naming Andrew Body as the starting quarterback, allowing him to unlock the full potential of the Hornets’ offense.

Body is a proven stat stuffer, passing for over 2,839 yards and 15 touchdowns while at Texas Southern, and rushing for 887 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. The eventual SWAC Champion will depend on which team has the strongest signal caller.

If the Hornets aim to dethrone Florida A&M, who have rallied around FAU transfer Daniel Richardson, they need to hand the offensive reins to Andrew Body and expand the playbook to fully showcase his talents.

Alabama State aims to bounce back and avenge last year’s upset loss to Division II contender Miles College in their upcoming matchup next week. Meanwhile, the Eagles will look to build on their momentum and continue their winning ways against Elon, a tough FCS contender that played Duke last Friday.