US Congressman Jamaal Bowman roasted for shooting shot at Nia Long amid Ime Udoka scandal

Congressman Jamaal Bowman sent a kind, albeit puzzling message to Nia Long on Twitter following the Ime Udoka scandal.

Sending nothing but love to Nia Long. We’re not letting a man, who didn’t recognize the luxury her presence was, dim all her beauty and glory. Matter of fact, we need a Nia Long national holiday! pic.twitter.com/YpJMRSE4zQ — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D (@JamaalBowmanNY) September 23, 2022

His intentions in reference to the tweet may have been completely pure. But the fact that he sent the tweet out immediately after the Ime Udoka news broke is suspect without question.

There was no shortage of reactions to Bowman’s message.

This is not how you do it, bruh. https://t.co/SfXrDKgdn1 — Corey Richardson (@vexedinthecity) September 23, 2022

Jamaal Bowman couldn't even wait 48 hours to shoot his shot. Lmao. I'm dying — Patrick Fenelon 🌹 (@Patrick_Fenelon) September 23, 2022

Jamaal Bowman explained himself following the strong reaction to his original post.

Hahaha, ya’ll hilarious. Y’all do know it’s okay for a man to show a woman love and support without shooting his shot? That’s actually a thing. — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D (@JamaalBowmanNY) September 23, 2022

Ime Udoka was recently suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season after it was revealed that he had a relationship with a female Boston Celtics staff member. It should be noted that Udoka has not been fired. But if he does coach the Celtics again, it will not be until the 2023-2024 campaign.

Ime Udoka and Nia Long were together prior to this news. It is unclear whether or not they will continue their relationship following Udoka’s affair. Long, an actress, shared the following social media post after news broke of Udoka’s affair.

Nia Long on IG earlier tonight: pic.twitter.com/7kti1xTonS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 22, 2022

This is undeniably a messy situation. Nobody anticipated a congressman getting involved either, which only adds another controversial element. Ime Udoka has a long ways to go if he wants to fix his reputation.

We will continue to monitor updates on this story as updates are made available.