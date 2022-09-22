Nia Long’s latest IG post amidst Ime Udoka scandal

The Boston Celtics are suddenly engulfed in controversy after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the team which could also mean a potentially lengthy suspension. The details of how Udoka found himself in hot water are not yet in full, but many have already made the speculation that it might have something to do that could affect the relationship between Udoka and actress Nia Long.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are in a relationship but they are not married, with Long having no plans of marrying. She has also yet to make a comment or statement we could connect to the current Udoka situation. For now, Nia Long only has this IG story for internet sleuths to break down and analyze.

Nia Long on IG earlier tonight: pic.twitter.com/7kti1xTonS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 22, 2022

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that Udoka “had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff,” which, is all the information countless Twitter users need to verify their initial speculations.

“I think what it means is stay in your course because it’s going to happen when it’s supposed to happen,” she added. “It doesn’t happen for everyone at the same time, so you can’t compare your life to someone else’s.”

Wojnarowski also reported that Ime Udoka is not in danger of losing his job but also said that “internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season.”

Nia Long and Udoka have been in a relationship since 2010 and they have a son together.

With Udoka likely to be away from the team for a good period of time, the Celtics will have to make a decision soon on who will act as the team’s head coach before the regular season kicks off in October.