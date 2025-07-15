Kelly Olynyk is excited to begin the next chapter of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, especially as a new teammate of Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs acquired Olynyk in a trade with the Washington Wizards this summer. They acquired him in exchange for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick.

Olynyk appeared for an interview during NBATV's broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz on Monday. He understands the huge chance he will have to play with Wembanyama, getting a chance to teach the young star of what he learned as a veteran center.

“That's like a once in a lifetime opportunity. Obviously, he changed the game on both ends of the floor with his size, his length, his abilities to play, kind of do everything with the basketball. So we're really excited about that. When you have someone protecting the rim behind you, it makes you a lot more confident,” Olynyk said.

Kelly Olynyk tells NBA TV he's ready to help Wemby and the Spurs get back into the Playoffs

What lies ahead for Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

At age 34, Kelly Olynyk learned a lot throughout his NBA career. This presents a great opportunity for him to assist Victor Wembanyama in further expanding his skillset.

Olynyk played 44 games last season, playing for the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans. He averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He shot 50% from the field, including 41.8% from beyond the arc.

He helps a frontcourt that significantly improved this offseason, especially as Luke Kornet left the Boston Celtics to join the Spurs. This gives San Antonio comfort at the center position, providing Wembanyama plenty of assistance.

Another great sign is that Wembanyama will be ready to start next season. Last season ended early for him due to blood clots, which is now gone as doctors cleared him. The Spurs possess plenty of potential with the talents they have in De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell among others. With their frontcourt stronger than ever, this squad will be one to watch out for next season.