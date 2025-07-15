New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge reflected on another phenomenal achievement at age 33. The superstar slugger is in the middle of perhaps his best season yet and a prime contender for not only American League MVP but also the Triple Crown. Judge additionally reached a historic milestone as the fastest player ever to reach 350 career home runs.

At the Midsummer Classic, the Sacramento native reflected on his various accomplishments, in particular, making his seventh All-Star game in a brutally honest interview.

“If you would have asked me as a 10 year old, you know, that I'd be here at 33 at my 7th All-Star Game, you know, I wouldn't believe you that's for sure.” -Aaron Judge speaks on what it means to be an All-Star, captain of the World Baseball Classic, and more! pic.twitter.com/jVBwtqW6ie — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Judge has already built a Hall of Fame resume in the Bronx. The 6-foot-7, 282-pound right fielder is one of the best hitters of this generation, and keeping the sport's most iconic brand relevant. The Yankees, however, will likely have to make a move or two before the trade deadline to be a title contender, as the team has struggled over the past month. New York lost its lead in the AL East division and is now clinging onto a Wild Card spot.

The Bronx Bombers are coming off their first pennant win since 2009, where they eventually fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic. This roster, with a couple of upgrades, could repeat last season's success; however, some key contributors from 2024 are no longer with the team. Judge's second-hand man last year, Juan Soto, is now with the New York Mets, while the franchise ace Gerrit Cole is out for the season after Tommy John surgery.

Still, the Yankees are sending four players to the All-Star game: Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon. The one-two punch of Friend and Rodon is phenomenal, but the starting rotation could use some more reliable arms behind this duo, as well as another reliever. In addition, New York should add another more consistent infield at-bat to sharpen up the lineup.

Overall, though, Judge is having another phenomenal season. The 33-year-old has lived up to the hype and then some during his time with the Yankees, and while there have been some playoff woes in the past, he deserves his flowers. Hopefully, Aaron eventually caps off his legendary career at some point with World Series No. 28 for the pinstripes.