Tampa Bay Rays slugger Junior Caminero came up just short in the 2025 Home Run Derby after a valiant effort, falling to Cal Raleigh in a dramatic championship round. But the real highlight of the night wasn’t just Caminero’s thunderous power display — it was the moment when a ball kid literally robbed him of a home run.

During the Tampa slugger’s final-round showdown against Raleigh, Caminero ripped a scorching line drive destined for the seats. But instead of a fireworks-worthy blast, a ball kid in left field made a full-extension grab, pulling it straight out of the air. The crowd gasped, social media exploded—and yes, the home run still counted.

“Wait, what — did we just have a home run robbed at the Home Run Derby? What a catch at the wall. (They're going to count it.)” Derrick Goold (@dgoold) posted in disbelief.

“One of the kids in the outfield really robbed Junior Caminero of a home run 😭 They ended up counting it as a homer anyway.” Sporting News (@SportingNews) posted to the platform.

“That kid 100% robbed Caminero of a homer, and it was awesome (it still counted).” Ryan Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) added bluntly.

“A ball kid just robbed Junior Caminero of a line-drive homer at the wall. They counted it on the board as a homer, but what a catch.” (@afkostka) Andy Kostka wrote, summing up the surreal moment.

“Bro just stole a home run from Junior 😂😂 Kid, what are you doing!? #HRDerby” (@Big_Lo100) posted with a mix of shock and humor.

“He robbed that 😂” Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) simply stated.

For Rays fans, the viral clip was both hilarious and painful. Caminero was Tampa Bay’s lone Derby representative and came just two home runs short of champion Cal Raleigh, who became the first catcher in MLB history to win the event. Caminero smashed 20 homers in the final round, but this bizarre moment became his legacy.

Despite the outcome, Caminero gave the Rays a national spotlight. His poise, power, and showmanship under pressure made him one of the Derby’s biggest winners, even without the trophy.

And that “robbed” home run? It’s already part of Derby legend.