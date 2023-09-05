Andrey Rublev advanced to the quarterfinals of the US Open for the second straight year, defeating Jack Draper in four sets. In his post match interview, he was asked if he would be watching his friend and countryman, Daniil Medvedev.

“Depends when he will play. If he’ll play when I have dinner, no chance,” Rublev told the crowd with a laugh, per The Tennis Letter.

Rublev was also very thankful for the fans in Queens, who have always supported him through his nine appearances in the Grand Slam. He has never made it further than the quarterfinals, but that hasn't stopped him from gaining a passionate group of fans over the years.

“Every tennis player who’s playing on these courts is super grateful bc of you guys. You bring this energy. You bring our sport better & better. Thank you. From all the players, thank you so much guys,” Rublev said, to a cheer.

The two childhood friends will face off on Wednesday for the ninth time, and the second time at the US Open. Medvedev won their first matchup on the Flushing Meadows hard court in 2020 in straight sets. Medvedev is two years older than his compatriot, and four inches taller giving him a major wingspan advantage on the baseline.

Medvedev holds -260 odds as the early favorite, while Rublev sits back at +210, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The two have played eight times professionally, and Medvedev holds a 6-2 advantage. Medvedev won the most recent matchup in March of 2023, but Rublev has picked up the pace in the series, winning two of the last three.