Andrey Rublev converted on arguably the shot of the year in the final set of his third round match with Alexander Bublik at Wimbledon's Centre Court.

The broadcast, the crowd, and now the internet were left in awe of the ridiculousness that had just ensued, as Rublev dove at full speed to save the shot and force match point.

"That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uEHcbcf1k8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

Rublev's fitness coach was also thrilled with the incredible shot, as seen with his real time reaction on the broadcast.

This is Andrey Rublev’s fitness coach & friend, Marcos. He says he liked that diving shot too. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wxG4MzV0Ya — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 9, 2023

Rublev's opponent, his childhood friend Alexander Bublik, stopped in his tracks and stared in awe for about thirty seconds. He was absolutely stunned that Rublev was able to get down the line and dive to punch it over the net, and was unable to move for what felt like an eternity.

"How is that possible?" 🤯 Alexander Bublik was all of us watching this…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZX8fOxjo4S — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2023

Rublev has always been an outspoken and emotional player, prone to meltdowns on court. Fans were extra happy to see him with a massive smile after the shot and subsequent win on Sunday.

That smile Andrey got right after getting that match point ….to see him like this more often 😭 pic.twitter.com/uT8EEDy0Kl — Krista (@BwehRublev) July 9, 2023

Rublev will look to use this momentum in his quarterfinals matchup, where he will almost assuredly be facing Novak Djokovic. But bigger upsets have happened, and Djokovic will be facing a tough opponent in Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday evening.

This is Rublev's first quarterfinals appearance at Wimbledon, after getting as far as the fourth round in 2021. He was controversially banned with other Russian players in 2022 over the invasion of Ukraine, but the players were allowed back this year. He will have his work cut out for him against the world No.1 who has won 31 straight times at Wimbledon.