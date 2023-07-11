Another day, another Novak Djokovic win at Wimbledon. Djokovic, who experienced some minor turbulence when he lost the first set to Andrey Rublev, quickly reversed course to win the next three and advance to the semifinals.

But this wasn't just any Djokovic win. With the victory, the Serbian tennis star advanced to his 46th Grand Slam semifinal, tied with Roger Federer for the most all time in the men's game, according to ATP Media Info on Twitter.

Djokovic keeps conquering opponents- and records- with equal ease. Back in May, the Serb hoisted his third French Open trophy, which was also a record-24th Grand Slam title in his career.

Not only has Djokovic made it deep into 46 Grand Slam tournaments in his career, but he has, more often than not, turned those semifinal appearances into finals appearances.

He also holds the all-time record with 34 Grand Slam final appearances. And, as we know, he has cashed in on 24 Grand Slams.

But if Djokovic keeps playing like this at Wimbledon, he'll be tying another Federer record for the most Wimbledon titles won ever.

It sure seems like that will come to fruition. Djokovic hadn't dropped a set until his fourth-round win over Hubert Hurkacz, and dropped just his second set against Rublev.

In both matches, Djokovic displayed his trademark mental toughness to pull out the victories.

Awaiting Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinal is world no. 8 Jannik Sinner. With world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, no. 3 Daniil Medvedev and no. 6 Holger Rune, as well as the upstart American Chris Eubanks, Djokovic is not without his challengers.

Still, it would be a shock if he's not the last man standing.