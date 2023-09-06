Aryna Sabalenka is having a quite the couple days.

The Belarusian tennis star is through to the last four of the US Open following a relatively straight forward 6-0, 6-4 quarterfinal win over China's Zheng Qinwen in a contest that lasted just 73 minutes. She remarkably won 37 of 46 points and didn't face a single break point during the match.

“I think I definitely played great tennis today,” Sabalenka said in her on-court interview (via WTA). “Super happy with the performance. I have myself another opportunity to do better in the semis.”

Having become the first player since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slams in a calendar year, Sabalenka has matched the American's feat yet again by becoming the first player to reach the semifinals of all four Grand Slams in a calendar year since Williams in 2016.

She also now won the first seven major quarterfinals of her career which is second to only Chris Evert, who somehow won her first 48 last-eight ties in a Grand Slam.

Records aside, the 25-year-old could also extend her lead at the top of the WTA rankings.

With defending champion Iga Swiatek exiting in the round of 16 and being unable to defend her 2,000 points as a result, Sabalenka became World No. 1 for the first time in her career.

She didn't celebrate as much as she had business to attend to in the form of defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 in their round of 16 clash. However, she did comment on the achievement following her win over Qinwen.

“Of course I’m happy,” she said. “It’s really important for me and my family. I have some things to do in New York this year, so I’m trying to focus on my game. I’ll think about becoming World No. 1 after the US Open.”

One of those things will undoubtedly be reaching the final and winning it.

This is the third straight year Sabalenka has reached the US Open semifinals, having lost on both her occasions. In 2021, she lost to Leylah Fernandez while in 2022, she lost to Swiatek.

The Australian Open champion will be hoping the third time's the charm when she faces the winner of Wednesday's last quarterfinal clash between Marketa Vondrousova and Madison Keys.

The winner of that match will go on to meet the winner of Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova in the final.