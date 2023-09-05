Roger Federer revealed his pick to win the US Open this year.

The final Grand Slam of the year is currently ongoing and we're getting closer to figuring out who the final four will be. Novak Djokovic is currently beating Taylor Fritz in their quarterfinal matchup at the time of writing and looks set to make the final four.

Should Djokovic make it, he'll the face winner of the other quarterfinal clash on his side of the draw that sees Frances Tiafoe take on fellow American and rising star Ben Shelton.

The other side, meanwhile, sees defending champion Carlos Alcaraz take on 2020 finalist Alexander Zverev. Finally, 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev battles Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev for a place in the last four.

So with all that said, who does 20-time Grand Slam winner and five-time US Open champion Federer believe will win this year? The Swiss legend ultimately went with the safe bet in Djokovic.

“I would bet on Novak Djokovic. That’s a safe bet,” Roger Federer said while speaking as a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, in quotes reported by Sports Illustrated Deutschland (via Tennis 365).

In the end, it was always going to come down to Djokovic and Alcaraz with Medvedev being an outside contender.

Alcaraz may have been the clear-cut favorite in New York following his Wimbledon final victory over Djokovic in July. However, with the Serbian superstar beating him in a thrilling Cincinnati Open final last month, it seems the confidence from many is with Djokovic now.

One thing is for sure — most observers will be hoping for yet another Djokovic vs. Alcaraz final in the US Open this weekend.