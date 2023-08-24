Defending US Open men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz added another feather to his cap on Wednesday. Alcaraz became the tournament's youngest No. 1 seed since Ashley Cooper in 1957.

Carlos Alcaraz will be 20 years, 115 days old when the US Open starts on Monday. He will be the youngest men's No. 1 seed in US Open history. That distinction previously belonged to Ashley Cooper, who was the No. 1 seed at the 1957 US Open at 20 years and 349 days old. pic.twitter.com/E3HHKt521C — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 23, 2023

Alcaraz is younger than Ashley Cooper by 234 days (a difference of almost eight months) when the latter broke the previous record 66 years ago.

Not only is Carlos Alcaraz seeking his second straight US Open men's singles title, but he's also seeking his second Grand Slam title this year. Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in a memorable five-set barnburner in the Wimbledon gentlemen's singles final in July. Alcaraz ended Djokovic's 34-match unbeaten streak at Wimbledon with the resounding victory.

The two protagonists met in the final of the recently-concluded Cincinnati Open. Djokovic returned the favor with an epic three-set win that lasted nearly four hours. Djokovic, the No. 2 seed in this year's US Open, could be on a collision course with the 20-year-old wunderkind from Spain yet again.

Despite the loss, Carlos Alcaraz received an extraordinary compliment from Djokovic in the aftermath of their Cincinnati Open final. The latter compared Alcaraz to his legendary Spanish compatriot. Rafael Nadal.

“The feeling that I have on the court reminds me a little bit of when I was facing Nadal when we were at our prime,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference on August 22.

Djokovic spoke highly of Alcaraz because of his resilience. The new youngest No. 1 seed in US Open history is just getting started. Don't act surprised if tennis experts mention Carlos Alcaraz in the same breath as Djokovic, Nadal, and Roger Federer many years from now.