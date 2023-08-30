Carlos Alcaraz has been blazing hot ever since the start of the ATP season. The up-and-coming Spanish prince of tennis has gotten hold of a grand slam win at Wimbledon and a Rafael Nadal-like performance at Roland-Garros. Now, he sets his sights on possibly another epic final against Novak Djokovic at the US Open. He started his campaign strong against Dominic Koepfer and might even break John McEnroe's long-standing record.

The US Open is a hard tournament to win. A lot of great ATP legends rose to fame in this hard-court major but have struggled to notch the trophy consistently. Carlos Alcaraz aims to be different as he takes on the challenge at Flushing Meadows.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His first match went great. Dominic Koepfer was struggling to keep up with Alcaraz throughout their matchup. Unfortunately, the match was not finished and Koepfer had to walk over which gave the Spaniard a win. This made him improve his hardcourt major record to 12 wins and a single loss. Only John McEnroe and Lleyton Hewitt have had better records in their third year of participating. If Carlito can keep going, he might be able to break the record, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Carlos Alcaraz's next matchup will be against Lloyd Harris in the second round. There is no doubt that he is the heavy favorite in their meeting and even at the whole tournament. It will only be a matter of time before he claims the trophy against Novak Djokovic and McEnroe's record. Do you believe that he can do it?