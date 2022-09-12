Carlos Alcaraz follows in footsteps of Rafael Nadal after historic US Open win vs. Casper Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz is setting the tennis world on fire. The young Spanish phenom has been on an absolute tear in the US Open. After knocking out Frances Tiafoe in the semi-finals, Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to make it to the Finals. That alone would’ve been an epic achievement for any young player.

The Spaniard does not care for petty achievements, though. The teenager has one goal in his mind: win it all. On Sunday night, Carlos Alcaraz did just that, defeating Casper Ruud in the US Open Finals. With that win, Alcaraz became the youngest No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world since 1973. (via AP)

BREAKING: Carlos Alcaraz, 19, beats Casper Ruud to claim first Grand Slam title. He will be the youngest No. 1 ranked player since computer rankings began in 1973. https://t.co/5FW3O8TL8X — The Associated Press (@AP) September 11, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz follows in the footsteps some legendary football stars, including one from his own country. Decades ago, Rafael Nadal was in the spot as Alcaraz, a young dominant Spaniard who grabbed the tennis scene by the horns. Now, Alcaraz is trying to do the same thing after his US Open final, as he starts to dominate the scene.

Carlos Alcaraz was emotional after the final point of the US Open was scored. Here’s what he had to say.

“Well, this is something that I dreamed of since I was a kid,” said Alcaraz, whom folks of a certain age might still consider a kid. “It’s something I worked really, really hard (for). It’s tough to talk right now. A lot of emotions… You have to give everything on court. You have to give everything you have inside. I worked really, really hard to earn it,” Alcaraz said. “It’s not time to be tired.”