Beating defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will always be a tough ask — but it's not impossible either according to Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is through to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows following a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win over his Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

Despite winning in straight sets, it wasn't as straight forward as the scoreline suggests as Medvedev had to come back from early breaks in each set and also had to deal with extremely tough conditions during the match.

Regardless, Medvedev is in the last four where he'll await the winner of Wednesday night's quarterfinal clash between Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

Barring an upset, it looks more than likely that we could be in store for a mouthwatering semifinal clash between Alcaraz and Medvedev, and the latter had high praise for the Spaniard's many qualities.

“He has every shot. He has extra power compared to other players,” the 2021 US Open champion said in his post-match press conference (via The Tennis Letter). “Maybe 97 percent of players, it’s tough for them to hit the ball through me. I’m always there. Always running.

“He can do it just because he has this power. We see it. 100 miles per hour forehand winner and stuff like this. Some players, even if we try, we can’t do it… he has every shot in the game.”

All that said, Alcaraz is not unbeatable.

Although the 20-year-old has defeated Medvedev in their last two meetings — including in the Wimbledon semifinal earlier this year — Medvedev won their first meeting back in 2021.

Of course, Alcaraz is a much better player compared to 2021 as he's not only gone to become the youngest World No. 1 in tennis history, but now holds two Grand Slam titles. However, if the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal — especially on clay — can be beaten, so can Alcaraz for Medvedev.

“But you can always beat players,” Medvedev added. “People beat Novak. People even beat Rafa on clay, which is almost impossible.

“It’s the same about Carlos. Every time I’ll play against him, I’ll be trying to win.”

Should Medvedev go on to face Alcaraz and defeat him, he'll await the winner of the other semifinal clash between Novak Djokovic and rising star Ben Shelton.

Medvedev notably defeated Djokovic in their 2021 final clash to win the US Open for the very first time.