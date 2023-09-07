Carlos Alcaraz, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, is all set to light up the US Open with his exciting style of play and a commitment to entertaining tennis enthusiasts. After a convincing straight-sets victory over Alexander Zverev (6-3, 6-2, 6-4), Alcaraz expressed his desire to make tennis more enjoyable for the fans.

“I try to make people enjoy by watching tennis, by watching my matches, putting us over there. I mean, trying to do different shots that probably the crowd are not used to seeing in the matches, the drop shots, the net shots. You know, put a smile, I think the people enjoy it, yeah, and that's what I am trying to do—to put on a show,” Carlos Alcaraz stated in a post-game interaction.

As if it's any surprise, Carlos Alcaraz always tries to put on a show pic.twitter.com/cqlJkUuier — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2023

The Spanish sensation's unique playing style and fearless approach have garnered him a massive following in the world of tennis. Alcaraz's passion for the game and his determination to provide spectators with thrilling moments have made him a fan favorite.

US Open semis encounter

In the upcoming US Open semifinals, Carlos Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev, another formidable player known for his consistency and powerful game. Medvedev secured his spot in the semis by defeating Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. The clash between Alcaraz and Medvedev promises to be a high-octane encounter, with contrasting playing styles adding to the intrigue.

On the other side of the draw, Novak Djokovic, a tennis legend, will face the rising star, 20-year-old Ben Shelton. Djokovic, aiming to add to his Grand Slam collection, will be tested by the young and talented Shelton, who recently impressed by defeating Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals.

As the US Open reaches its semifinal stage, fans can expect exhilarating tennis battles that showcase the sport's diversity and the emergence of new talent. Carlos Alcaraz's commitment to entertaining the crowd, combined with the competitive spirit of his opponents, ensures that the tennis world will be treated to thrilling matches as the tournament progresses.

Tennis enthusiasts around the globe eagerly anticipate the upcoming clashes, as the four semifinalists vie for a chance to etch their names in the history books of the US Open. With Alcaraz's promise to “put on a show,” the semifinals are shaping up to be a must-watch spectacle for fans of the sport.