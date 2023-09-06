Coco Gauff breezed through Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinal round of the women's singles tournament of the 2023 US Open on Tuesday. On paper, it looks like an easy win. However, Gauff isn't taking her position in society for granted.

Coco Gauff used to gripe about the incessant pressure tennis players face year-round. Not anymore, though. The 19-year-old teen sensation put things in proper perspective after her victory, per USA TODAY's Dan Wolken.

“At first I used to think negative things, like, why is there so much pressure, why is this so hard, blah, blah, blah. I realize in a way it's pressure, but it's not. I mean, there are people struggling to feed their families, people who don't know where their next meal is going to come from, people who have to pay their bills,” Gauff said on Tuesday.

“That's real pressure, that's real hardship, that's real life. I'm in a very privileged position. I have a lucky life, and so I should enjoy it. I know there are millions of people who probably want to be in this position that I am now, so instead of saying why this, why that, I should just be, like, ‘Why not me?' Why am I not enjoying this?'” Gauff concluded.

What a match point from @CocoGauff❗️ How it sounded on #USOpen radio 🎙️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/m4DGbBkk1A — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2023

Coco Gauff gave props to her parents Candi and Corey for helping her mature on and off the tennis court. Gauff's mental game has also reached new heights, thanks in part to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Coco Gauff reached Serena Williams territory after her dominant win over Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday. Consequently, Gauff has earned her first US Open semifinals berth. Will she eventually win her first Grand Slam title? Stay tuned.