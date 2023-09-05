At least one American woman will be in the 2023 US Open semifinals. Coco Gauff continued her impressive form on Tuesday, taking down Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-2. Dominant, to say the least.

Gauff already became the first American teenager to make back-to-back US Open quarters since Serena Williams and after this latest win, the Florida native put herself in the company of the GOAT once again:

Coco Gauff defeats Jelena Ostapenko and is now Semifinals-bound in the #USOpen Gauff is the 1st American teenager to enter the US Open Semifinals since Serena Williams in 2001 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZyYVjeFirm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 5, 2023

22 years later, Coco makes US Open history again. You love to see it. The 19-year-old is flying high at the moment. She just won the Cincinnati Open after beating Karolina Muchova in the final and also made the quarterfinals in Montreal before losing to Jessica Pegula.

When it comes to this current tournament, however, Gauff is thriving. She's only dropped three sets in total and completely overmatched Ostapenko, who just shocked Iga Swiatek, who will now lose her No. 1 ranking after the final major of the year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coco Gauff got revenge too considering the Latvian beat her in the fourth round of the Aussie Open this year, too. It took the American a mere 68 minutes to finish the match up, with Ostapenko holding serve just once.

“I’m so happy,” Gauff said during her on-court interview. “Last year I lost in the quarterfinals. I’m happy and ready to get back to work on the next one.

“Honestly I didn’t feel comfortable at all during the match – even on the match points. It’s tough against her, because you can’t really be aggressive.”

Ostapenko is no pushover, having won the 2017 French Open as a teenager. But, her 36 unforced errors proved to be a difference-maker, with Gauff committing just 14.

Coco now awaits her semifinal opponent (either Muchova or Sorana Cirstea) and is surely a contender to be crowned champion in Flushing Meadows, having won 16 of 17 matches in the last 35 days.

Top form.