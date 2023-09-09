Teenage tennis phenom Coco Gauff capped her dominant US Open run by taking down World no. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the finale. In the process, she matched a Serena Williams record that hasn't been seen since 1999.

The 19-year-old Gauff became the youngest American US Open Champion since Williams, who won the same tournament 24 years ago. Williams was 17 at the time when she claimed her first major title.

Coco Gauff went from dancing at the US Open as an 8-year-old to winning her first career Grand Slam at the same tournament 11 years later as a 19-year-old. What a performance! She is the youngest American US Open champion since Serena Williams in 1999 🤯pic.twitter.com/QAtd1hWkZC — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 9, 2023

Gauff didn't have it easy, as Sabalenka appeared to be on her way to a masterful victory with a commanding 6-2 win in the opening set. However, the young American's defense prevailed in the next two sets, winning back-to-back (6-3 and 6-2) to upset her higher-ranked opponent and claim her first major title.

Not only did Coco Gauff match a Serena Williams record, but she also became just the fourth American teenager in the Open Era (starting 1968) to win Grand Slam singles title. She joined the likes of Chris Evert, Tracy Austin and, of course, Williams.

Naturally, after the game, Gauff was emotional as she reflected on her journey. She came close to winning her first majors in the French Open in 2022, but sure enough, winning it on home soil hits differently.

“It means so much to me, I feel like I'm a little bit in shock. My French Open (final) loss was a heartbreak for me, and all the trials and tribulations make this moment all the sweeter for me,” Gauff said, per The Telegraph.

“I just knew if I didn't give it my all I had no shot at winning. Aryna is an incredible player and deserves to be number one. Today was the first time I ever saw my dad cry. He thinks he’s so hard but…he took took me to this tournament when I was young to watch Serena and Venus (Williams) compete, so it’s incredible to be on this stage.”

It remains to be seen what's next for Gauff, but at her age, there's definitely a lot more silverware and slam titles waiting for her.