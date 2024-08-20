Coco Gauff, the young tennis star who captured the world's attention with her U.S. Open victory in 2023, has been honored with a spot on the iconic Wheaties cereal box. The announcement, made on Tuesday nearly a year after her title win, marks Gauff’s debut on the “Breakfast of Champions” box, a recognition that places her among an elite group of athletes celebrated for their accomplishments. Gauff, who won the U.S. Open at the age of 19, becoming the youngest American champion since Serena Williams in 1999, is now gearing up to defend her title as the tournament begins next Monday.

Reflecting on the Wheaties honor, Gauff expressed her gratitude for the role models who have influenced her career.

“I've had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big,” Gauff said, as reported by the Associated Press.

Gauff’s appearance on the Wheaties box comes just months after the brand honored 39-time major champion and equal rights pioneer Billie Jean King.

Coco Gauff prepares to defend US Open Title

Since her victory at the US Open last year, Gauff has been in the spotlight both on and off the court. In addition to being named the U.S.’ female flag bearer at the Paris Olympics and making the cover of Vogue in April, Gauff has faced her share of challenges in subsequent tournaments, including an early exit in the Olympics.

Gauff’s recent performances have been a mix of highs and lows. Although she won her first major doubles title at the French Open this year with partner Kateřina Siniaková, she also experienced early exits in singles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Her most recent singles match at the Cincinnati Open ended in a surprising first-round loss to unranked Yulia Putintseva, a setback as she heads into the U.S. Open ranked No. 3 in the world.

The road to defending her title will be challenging, but Gauff has shown resilience in the face of adversity. Last year, she made headlines by defeating high-profile opponents like Caroline Wozniacki and Aryna Sabalenka to capture the U.S. Open crown. As she returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Gauff aims to become the first woman to win back-to-back US Open singles titles since Serena Williams, who achieved the feat from 2012 to 2014.

“I don’t really try to look in the past. I want to continue to move forward,” Gauff said this month before the Cincinnati Open, via Peter Blendorio of the New York Daily News. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to keep winning, but I think I’m trying to take a step back and just enjoy what I’ve done so far, and use that experience to push me forward.”