Coco Gauff's first-round victory at the US Open went a bit longer than most anticipated. That was in part because she dropped a set to unseeded Laura Siegemund, but also because Gauff felt her opponent was playing slow during the American's serve.

In the middle of the third set, Gauff approached the umpire's chair and protested that Siegemund was taking too long to get ready on Gauff's serve. The 19-year-old addressed her actions after the match.

“If I could do it all over again, I would’ve said something earlier, maybe on a changeover,” Gauff said, via The Tennis Letter. Other than that I don’t regret talking to the ref the way I did. I actually watched the video when I was taking an ice bath bc I wanted to make sure before I came in here. Sometimes you have these emotions & you forget what you said. I’d still say everything I said in that moment again”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gauff ended up winning the US Open match with a 3-6. 6-2,6-4 scoreline. With so many stars in attendance, including Billie Jean King and the Obamas, Gauff played to the crowd and earned even more respect with the win. The fans cheered her on as she protested multiple times.

Coco Gauff is the second-highest-ranked American woman in the US Open this year, behind the three-seed Jessica Pegula. Gauff is the sixth seed.

Gauff not only played well enough to win her first-round US Open match, but she won over the crowd with her courage and will to speak up.