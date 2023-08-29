The transition between the grasscourt and hardcourt seasons can be quite rough. A lot of players seem to struggle to make it far just like Holger Rune in the US Open. But, some have proven that they could dominate immediately after experiencing a heart-wrenching loss at Wimbledon. This is exactly what Coco Gauff did during the Citi DC Open and Cincinnati Open. It even got Jessica Pegula's stamp of approval at Flushing Meadows.

Hometown heroes are always the favorites when it comes to the US Open. The country never fails to support their kin whenever they are in a match at Flushing Meadows. This type of nationhood extends to the players as well. When Jessica Pegula was asked about her thoughts on Coco Gauff winning the hard court major, she immediately jumped on the opportunity to show some love, via Shahida Jacobs of Tennis 365.

“I think definitely that Wimbledon loss seemed to really drive her to want to improve and get better. I think she came out of that really hungry, which is great to see from somebody who already has a lot of success at such a young age,” Pegula said about Gauff's success before the hardcourt major. Jessica pointed out a particular factor that makes Gauff the favorite, “I know she loves playing with a crowd. Yeah, I think she’s definitely a favorite for this. I think there are a lot of favorites, but yeah, especially her, her, and the crowd, coming off a lot of momentum, it’s big.”

Will one of the two Americans be able to win it for their home crowd after their Wimbledon stints?