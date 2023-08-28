Frances Tiafoe feels the United States' longstanding 20-year title drought in the men's singles tournament of the US Open will finally end. The last time an American man won the tournament was Andy Roddick in 2003.

Tiafoe, a native of Maryland with Sierra Leone roots, felt he or one of his compatriots will finally end that streak this year, per The Associated Press‘ Howard Fendrich and Brian Mahoney.

“I don't really have a memory of Roddick winning, but I definitely remember which year he won, because I'm asked about it in every interview. I was close to changing that narrative last year. So, we'll see. I think it's definitely coming for us – and I hope it does pretty soon,” Tiafoe said on Sunday.

Frances Tiafoe is the 10th seed in the men's singles tournament of the 2023 US Open. He beat the legendary Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of last year's festivities. Tiafoe earned runner-up honors after losing to Nadal's compatriot Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

No one reps DC better than Frances Tiafoe pic.twitter.com/keWY236Z18 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2023

Alcaraz beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon's gentlemen's final last month. Djokovic returned the favor with a thrilling three-set victory in the recently-concluded Cincinnati Open. Some experts predict the two protagonists are on another collision course in the US Open.

Will Alcaraz successfully defend his US Open men's singles title? Not if the American men have something to say about it. The more prominent names of the US roster include Tiafoe, Christopher Eubanks, Taylor Fritz, Sebastian Korda, Tommy Paul, and Brandon Nakashima.

For his part, Frances Tiafoe is seeking his first-ever Grand Slam title. He has the potential to break a record Andy Roddick last broke 20 years ago. The next two weeks will be an exciting period for tennis fans everywhere.