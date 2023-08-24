The US Open draw has officially been announced and there are some interesting matchups to say the least.

As we all know, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz enters the final Grand Slam of the year as the top seed and he will begin his title defense against Dominik Koepfer in the first round.

If he is to reach consecutive US Open finals, it won't be easy, though.

There's a potential round four matchup with Cam Norrie, a quarterfinal rematch with Canadian Open winner Jannik Sinner as well as a meeting with 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal in store for the 20-year-old Spaniard.

That's all before potentially facing Djokovic in the final.

Here is the full projected route to the final for Alcaraz:

R1: Koepfer

R2: Harris

R3: Evans/Van de Zandschulp

R4: Norrie/Griekspoor

QF: Sinner/Zverev/Dimitrov

SF: Medvedev/Rublev/Khachanov

F: Djokovic

Djokovic, meanwhile, begins his quest for a 24th Grand Slam title on the opposite side of the draw. The 36-year-old takes on Alexandre Muller in his first round matchup.

He could face one of Stefanos Tsitsipas or Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal while a potential semifinal clash with one of Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe or Casper Ruud could be on the cards.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Should Djokovic reach the final, he will likely face Alcaraz in what would be just their fifth head-to-head meeting overall.

Here is the full projected route to the final for Djokovic:

R1: Muller

R2: Zapata Miralles

R3: Djere

R4: Cerundolo/Auger-Aliassime

QF: Tsitsipas/Fritz

SF: Rune/Tiafoe/Ruud

F: Alcaraz

There are some other notable matchups other than the top-two ranked players.

John Isner — who announced the US Open would be his last tournament before calling it a career — is set to face Facundo Diaz Acosta in his first round matchup. A big first round matchup also involves the aforementioned Tsitsipas as he takes on Canadian Milos Raonic.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, meanwhile, hasn't benefited from an easy draw by any means. The Briton faces Corentin Moutet in the first round, but could end up facing Alexander Zverev in the third round, Sinner in the fourth round and Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

Should he somehow get past those opponents, a meeting with Medvedev awaits in the semifinal before a potential clash with old rival Djokovic in the final.

Here is Murray's full projected route to the final: