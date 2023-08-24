Iga Swiatek had a couple of rough weeks after Wimbledon. The Polish star had failed to win the grasscourt major but kept her composure to defend her world number-one WTA ranking en route to a chance of repeating as the US Open champion. Her success on the hard court has not materialized this season. She had suffered massive losses to Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. This caught the attention of John McEnroe and he thinks that Swiatek should wake up.

John McEnroe has been away from tennis for so long. But, he has never failed to keep an eye on the sport and its current legends. One of the individuals McEnroe observes a lot is Iga Swiatek. He posits that the Polish player's route to winning the US Open and claiming the top WTA ranking is going to be difficult. John outlined his thoughts on her upcoming hard-court journey in his latest statement, via Courtney Pledger of Tennis Buzz.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“She did an incredible job for a while and then she proved she could win on hard court surfaces. Now obviously there is a lot more expected and more pressure,” McEnroe said about what lies on Swiatek's shoulders. He also added that it is Iga or Aryna Sabalenka's title to lose, “Both players will feel that pressure to finish that tournament and year as No. 1 so this tournament could determine the No.1 ranking which is exciting for the sport.”

Will any of the two win or will Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula prove them wrong?