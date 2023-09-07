Madison Keys made it to the semifinal round of the 2023 US Open in stunning fashion. Keys beat Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the next round against new world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys caught everybody off-guard with a hilarious NSFW comment during the post-match interview.

Reporter: “How important is it that you can go over there and calm down in these types of matches?” Madison Keys: “To be honest, I couldn’t hear sh*t.” Madison Keys gave a legendary post-match interview after advancing to the US Open semifinal 🤣pic.twitter.com/FbVpGZrnEz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2023

A national television audience on ESPN watched Madison Keys utter a swear word after beating Vondrousova. It wasn't one of those cuss words mentioned in the heat of the moment.

Rather, it was one of those spontaneous remarks that defused a tense atmosphere at muggy Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday. Madison Keys' NSFW comment comes on the heels of Pat McAfee saying he will still spit f-bombs on his show despite its conservative ESPN platform. His viewers will now get accustomed to those swear words getting bleeped out.

For Madison Keys' part, she is aiming for her first Grand Slam title. She advanced to the 2017 US Open final but lost to her American compatriot Sloane Stephens in straight sets.

On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka beat China's Zheng Qinwen in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. The former is aiming for her second career Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open in February.

The other women's semifinal match at the US Open features local favorite Coco Gauff against Karolina Muchova. It's a rematch of the recently-concluded Cincinnati Open final which Gauff won in straight sets several weeks ago.

Will Madison Keys or Coco Gauff win the US Open title on her home soil? Not if Aryna Sabalenka or Karolina Muchova have something to say about it. This year's final Grand Slam is literally heating up with each passing day.