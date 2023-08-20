Dynamic Coco Gauff has been one of the rising stars in the WTA for the last few seasons. The 19-year-old defeated Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 to win the Cincinnati Open and gained the first WTA 1000 title of her career.

COCO GAUFF WINS HER FIRST WTA 1000 TITLE 🏆 She is the youngest player ever to win the Cincinnati Open ⭐ pic.twitter.com/sZITgz4qQT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2023

Gauff followed up her victory over top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the semifinal round of the tournament by displaying her shotmaking, power, speed and accuracy to beat Muchova. The ecstatic Gauff has won 5 WTA titles in her career, and she is the first woman to reach that level as a teenager since Caroline Wozniacki achieved the same feat.

Gauff has delivered an impressive summer since suffering a first-round defeat at Wimbledon. After falling in London in disappointing fashion, Gauff won the Citi Open in Washington. She followed that with a quarterfinal appearance in Montreal at the National Bank Open. She lost that match to fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Gauff will have a chance to follow up on the win in Cincinnati with an opportunity to succeed at the U.S. Open in New York. She will have a realistic chance to make a championship run against the best players in the world and make up for her loss in the first round at Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff credited her family for their emotional support throughout her career.

“The biggest thank you to my parents,” Gauff said. “My mom, I love you so much for being my emotional support. My dad … he’s the reason I’m here. The reason I play tennis. He’s the reason I believe I can do this.”