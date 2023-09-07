“The Pat McAfee Show” is just several hours away from making its much-anticipated ESPN debut. Fans who have followed the show on YouTube and Spotify are already used to his profanity-laced takes for the past several years.

With McAfee and Co. debuting on ESPN one wonders if he will tone down on the swearing and f-bombs. ESPN is a Disney-owned company after all.

Pat McAfee chimed in on the issue in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (via Awful Announcing's Brandon Contes) on Wednesday.

“Most of us come from blue-collar towns who speak in a certain way – so I didn't want to lose all of our swear words,” McAfee said.

McAfee is a Western Pennsylvania native who played for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to 2016. It seems the highly-acclaimed sports talk show host will still spit some f-bombs on ESPN. Since he's now working for a Disney-owned company and sharing his takes with a national TV audience, there's a good chance he will tone down on his swearing.

However, don't expect McAfee to hold back on the f-bombs – that's just who he is. Viewers who tune in on ESPN will watch him with his swear words bleeped out. Those who prefer the uncensored version can watch McAfee on YouTube or listen on Spotify instead.

“The Pat McAfee Show” struck a partnership with ESPN in May. It will make its ESPN debut at noon EST on Thursday. The show's premier episode coincides with the first day of the NFL regular season. The season opener features the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.