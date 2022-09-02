The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has added a political angle to the US Open (and many other sporting events). With many Russian and Ukrainian players participating, tensions are rising between players. Already, we’ve seen one of the Ukrainian players make a stand after her match with a Belarusian star.

After the US Open match between Marta Kostyuk and Victoria Azarenka, the former refused to shake the hand of the latter. Kostyuk, who hails from Ukraine, has been vocal about the apparent silence from Russian and Belarusian players about the invasion. When asked about it, Kostyuk reiterated her stance on the matter. (via ESPN)

“It was my choice — I don’t feel like I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of their government, so I don’t feel like I can support this… Don’t get me wrong, she’s a great competitor. But, it has nothing to do with her being a human being,”

Kostyuk wasn’t the first player from Ukraine who refused to shake hands with Victoria Azarenka. Prior to the US Open, Dayana Yastremska also declined a handshake from the Belarusian star in the Citi Open. Belarus has recently been sanctioned by the United States for its “support” and “participation” of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After Marta Kostyuk’s press conference, Azarenka addressed the situation. The Belarusian said that she has reached out to the WTA and other Ukrainian players to have a discussion about the current conflict. Here’s what she had to say after her US Open match.

“I’m open to any time to listen, to try to understand, to sympathize. I believe that empathy in the moment like this is really important, which has, again, been my clear message in the beginning,