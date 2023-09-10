Coco Gauff's win over Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the 2023 US Open women's singles tournament has everyone all pumped up, including former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court – and we know the best is yet to come, Barack Obama shared via X (formerly Twitter) after witnessing the 19-year-old tennis phenom pull off a stunning come-from-behind victory over her Belarusian opponent.

“So proud of you, @CocoGauff ! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! ” the former First Lady shared in a post along with a picture of her and her husband with Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka had Gauff backed to a corner when she won the first set, 6-2. However, Gauff calmly gathered herself after struggling early and won the next two sets, 6-3, 6-2.

By winning the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff became the youngest American player to win the said Grand Slam event since Serena Williams way back in 1999. Williams, of course, went on to become an absolute legend of the sport. Gauff is a long way from even coming close to Williams' total body of work, but she is certainly in the right direction.

Even before she reached the finals against Sabalenka, Coco Gauff was already viewed as a future Grand Slam champion, as she had come close to winning one prior to the tournament at Flushing Meadows. Back in 2022, she reached the finals of the French Open. Then he made it to the quarterfinals again at Roland Garros in 2023.