fbpx
Connect with us

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev, but also left US Open fans baffled with absurd blunder

Nick Kyrgios, Daniil Medvedev, US Open

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled off a massive upset victory at the 2022 US Open, as he took down no. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in four sets during their battle in the tournament’s fourth round. Kyrgios pushed Medvedev to the wall early with a win in the opening set before finishing the match on top via a 7-6 (13-11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 score.

But Nick Kyrgios being Nick Kyrgios, there was no way the match would end without any color. At one point during the match, Kyrgios’s brain seemingly froze, as he exerted a tremendous effort to hit a ball that he shouldn’t have.

We know he can get pretty aggressive attacking the net, but this was not where he really had to, obviously.

Fortunately for Nick Kyrgios, he ultimately won the match and is now moving on to the quarterfinals stage, where he will be meeting Karen Khachanov, who also pulled off a stunner in the fourth round, downing no. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets.

Moreover, this is the deepest Kyrgios has gone in the US Open so far in his career. Prior to his win over Medvedev, the furthest Nick Kyrgios has reached in the men’s singles of the US Open was the fourth round.

Kyrgios is considered to be one of the most athletically gifted tennis players of his generation, but that’s also why it’s been frustrating for his fans to see him still without a Grand Slam singles title. After finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon, Kyrgios appears to be in a groove and his Grand Slam title drought could finally end at Flushing Meadows.

 

 

 

John McEnroe, Iga Swiatek, US Open, Lauren Davis
JUST IN:
Related Topics