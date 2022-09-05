Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pulled off a massive upset victory at the 2022 US Open, as he took down no. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in four sets during their battle in the tournament’s fourth round. Kyrgios pushed Medvedev to the wall early with a win in the opening set before finishing the match on top via a 7-6 (13-11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 score.

But Nick Kyrgios being Nick Kyrgios, there was no way the match would end without any color. At one point during the match, Kyrgios’s brain seemingly froze, as he exerted a tremendous effort to hit a ball that he shouldn’t have.

Like…why? Kyrgios would have had break point if he had let the ball bounce. Even by Kyrgios standards, that was baffling.pic.twitter.com/x8dvOsH08E — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 5, 2022

We know he can get pretty aggressive attacking the net, but this was not where he really had to, obviously.

That has to be one of the worst decisions in Kyrgios' career — and that is saying a lot. From a guaranteed break point to a game point just because he decided to cross the net and hit a smash instead of letting Medvedev's ball fall short on his own side of the net. Ridiculous. — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) September 5, 2022

Fortunately for Nick Kyrgios, he ultimately won the match and is now moving on to the quarterfinals stage, where he will be meeting Karen Khachanov, who also pulled off a stunner in the fourth round, downing no. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets.

Moreover, this is the deepest Kyrgios has gone in the US Open so far in his career. Prior to his win over Medvedev, the furthest Nick Kyrgios has reached in the men’s singles of the US Open was the fourth round.

Kyrgios is considered to be one of the most athletically gifted tennis players of his generation, but that’s also why it’s been frustrating for his fans to see him still without a Grand Slam singles title. After finishing runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon, Kyrgios appears to be in a groove and his Grand Slam title drought could finally end at Flushing Meadows.