The legend of Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows keeps growing. He is now on track to have more accolades that no one has ever achieved. In his US Open finals match against Daniil Medvedev, the Serbian beat out an all-time great feat that was only seen since Serena Williams.

The hard court is where Djokovic's skill shines the most. He knows how to pace the game well, time crosses perfectly, and hit faster serves on this surface. His victory over Medvedev is a testament to how dominant he could be on the court. Not only did he get a new grand slam title but Djokovic also notched a record previously held by Serena Williams. The Serbian now holds the record for the most grand slam titles on the hard court major by a man or a woman, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Williams and Djokovic used to be tied but the win against Daniil Medvedev at Flushing Meadows earned him a 14th hardcourt title. The fashion in which he did it was also astonishing. Novak Djokovic won 82% of the serves during the US Open finals game. He controlled the tempo of the match with his 60% winning percentage on second serves. These, combined with his fast pace, were able to win him 118 points during the whole match.

He also won 10 points in a row at one point against the third-ranked tennis player in the world. Medvedev looked outpaced and could not impact the outcome of the US Open final as much. He put up a fight in the second set but could not close any of them out. Dominance still comes with Djokovic's age.