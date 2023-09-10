Daniil Medvedev is taking on Novak Djokovic in a star-studded US Open final match on Sunday afternoon, in a rematch of their 2021 final where Medvedev beat the superstar in straight sets. Despite that previous success, Medvedev is showering Djokovic with praise of his skills and mindset, and knows he has to be better if he wants a chance at a repeat.

“He's going to be 10 times better than he was that day, and if I want to still beat him, I have to be 10 times better than I was that day, and that's what I'm going to try to do,” Medvedev said, per The Tennis Letter.

Medvedev put on a show against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to earn an appearance in the final, playing one of the best matches of the year. Alcaraz had been mowing down opponents throughout the summer, picking up a Wimbledon title on the way. But Medvedev placed some incredible shots en route to a four set domination, and gets another date with Djokovic

Djokovic owns the all-time series against Medvedev, but not by a lot. He was won nine times in the head-to-head, while the younger Russian has won five times. Medvedev won the most recent meeting in March, snapping a four game losing streak to the Serb.

“Djokovic is never the same after he loses. He has a different mentality, and that's why he has 23 grand slams,” Medvedev explained.

Djokovic is decent favorite given his experience and red-hot gameplay, and currently holds -220 odds. Medvedev is the underdog at +180 on FanDuel Sportsbook, but the odds have shifted slightly towards him after opening at -250 for Djokovic. The 27-year-old will have to deliver a similar performance to his semifinal match if he wants to take home a second US Open title.