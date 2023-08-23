Four-time US Open winner John McEnroe finds it hard to believe what Novak Djokovic is currently doing on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic exacted revenge on Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon after defeating him in the final of the Cincinnati Open this past weekend. The contest — lauded by many as one of the greatest Masters 1000 finals of all time — last nearly four hours and saw the Serbian superstar win his first event on American soil since 2021.

With the head-to-head record against Alcaraz now standing at 2-2, Djokovic is a big favorite going into the US Open and McEnroe could only heap praise on him for continuing to play at the highest level at 36 years of age.

“He looked amazing [in the Cincinnati final],” McEnroe told media (via Eurosport). “It was extremely hot and was struggling with the heat. He somehow found a way. It's unbelievable that he is so good at this age.

“The way he looks, it looks like he can do it three to four more years the way he is going. It's hard to believe that anyone can do it as well he is doing even at this age. It's unprecedented.”

Of course, Alcaraz deserves credit as well as he pushed Djokovic to his limits and continues to look like a world beater at just 20 years of age. For McEnroe, he hasn't seen anyone as good as the Spaniard at that age.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“What Alcaraz has done in the last year is unbelievable,” McEnroe added. “He's put himself in a position where you talk about him in the same way as Novak and Rafa [Nadal] in a way which is incredible.

“The best player I've ever seen at his age. It's incredible how good he is already. Novak is incredible how good he still is.”

With the US Open commencing Aug. 28, the hope for most American fans is to watch one of their own win the tournament again.

However, such is the budding rivalry between Djokovic and Alcaraz that even McEnroe would like to see them battle it out in the US Open final next month.

“Even though in America you want to see an American break through, everyone is saying ‘oh I want to see Alcaraz play Novak' because he wasn't allowed to play,” he explained. “That was the first tournament in America he's played in two years in the States. The whole thing was crazy. It's a great story.

“To see the all-time great play against the young superstar is incredible. I'd love to see that match played again. The last couple of matches have all been close and incredible matches. Let's hope it lasts.”