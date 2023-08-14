Novak Djokovic got over his Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz pretty quickly.

Djokovic suffered defeat to Alcaraz in the final at SW19 last month following a five-set thriller. In the process, the Serbian superstar missed the opportunity to not only equal Roger Federer's tally of eight Wimbledon titles and Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slams — he also squandered the rare chance of going one step away from achieving a calendar slam.

All that said, it's not the first Grand Slam final Djokovic has lost nor has it been a disastrous year. After all, he's already won the Australian Open and French Open in 2023. That is why the 36-year-old got over the result in pretty much a day.

“It’s not the first [nor] the last match that I lost, so I was over it in a day,” Djokovic said (via Tennis 365). “Obviously, I needed some really good rest after that, and some time with my family, and that’s what I did.

“Of course, I was regretting not using the chances during that final.”

Djokovic went into further detail about the chances he regretted during the final, particularly in the second set and the final set where he had the opportunity to break Alcaraz early on only to commit an unforced error.

“I was [a] set up and had some set points in the second and I felt that I was close to being in the lead,” Djokovic explained. “And then, obviously, some break points in the fifth.

“It was a close match, but well deserved from his side, because to win he played better in the important moments, and that’s what I said after the final. I think he was a deserved winner and that’s it really, pretty much. You move on.”

Djokovic hasn't featured in any tennis action since and having skipped the Canadian Open last week, he'll be back on the court in America for the Cincinnati Open this week in what is the first time he's been on U.S. soil since 2021.

Djokovic is only looking ahead now as he kicks off his hard-court season with the US Open notably taking place later this month.

“I need to obviously move on and try to regroup and find motivation for what’s coming up, and all the challenges that are ahead of me, and that’s why I’m here,” he added. “Otherwise, if I’m not motivated, I wouldn’t be here.

“Now, after many years of professional tennis, I feel like I have a choice to play what I really want to play. And I really wanted to be here in Cincinnati, and of course, [the] US Open [is] around the corner.”