Following her close victory over Kamilla Rakhimova, top-ranked Iga Swiatek raised another issue at the U.S. Open this week, stating that athletes are being ignored when they express concerns about the potential risks to their mental and physical well-being due to the growing number of extended tournaments and new regulations requiring participation in additional events.

Swiatek further emphasized that athletes are not being adequately consulted by the professional tennis tours according to Associated Press.

The Polish tennis star and five-time Grand Slam champion, who is set to play her second-round match at Flushing Meadows on Thursday, expressed her frustration, saying “We want to at least be in the loop. It would be nice for us to have some impact, because I don’t think our sport is going in the right direction.”

Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and other tennis stars experiencing mental health problems

Swiatek is not alone in her concerns. Naomi Osaka highlighted similar struggles in her 2021 Netflix docuseries, Naomi Osaka, where she noted, “You have to be really mentally strong to play tennis.”

The immense pressure to consistently perform and uphold a “winner's mentality” is particularly intense for top players, especially those like Osaka, who made history as the first Asian woman to be ranked number one in the world at just 20 years old. She added, “Because [it] is a solo sport, you’re kind of by yourself.”

In May 2021, Osaka openly discussed her battles with anxiety and depression, igniting crucial conversations about mental health in sports. Her honesty directly challenged the harmful belief that elite athletes must always appear invulnerable, especially highlighting issues faced by athletes of color.

The tennis superstar declared that she would skip post-game interviews at the 2021 French Open, explaining that she made this choice to protect her mental health. She noted that the invasive questions about her performance were taking a toll on her well-being.

Naomi Osaka's name has been missing from the WTA tournament schedule over the past year because she took maternity leave. Osaka and rapper Cordae welcomed their first child, Shai, in July 2023. Osaka returned to the tour in May at the 2024 Italian Open and reported that she is doing well.

Burnout and injury among tennis stars

“The tours are not united enough to collaborate without egos and money getting involved. The players are absolutely getting crushed in so many ways — physically, mentally, financially,” said American Mackie Macdonald who famously defeated Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open, faced No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open on Tuesday but ultimately came up short.

During a TV interview at the Cincinnati Open tuneup event earlier this month, Swiatek questioned the current tournament schedule.

Three-time major semifinalist Elina Svitolina also acknowledged the challenge of balancing the desire to play frequently and rise in the rankings with the need to prioritize both mental health and physical condition.

Grueling schedule of tournaments

In 2024, women are required to compete in 16 WTA events, up from 10 in 2023, in addition to the four Grand Slam tournaments. The tour reports that players have averaged around 20 tournaments per season in recent years.

Players also seem unhappy with the growing number of two-week combined tournaments for both women and men at the level below the Grand Slams, which shortens their breaks between events.

The ATP men's tour features eight mandatory Masters 1000 events each year, and players are required to compete in four tournaments at the next tier, known as 500s.

Holger Rune, the 15th seed at the U.S. Open, mentioned after his first-round loss that he's been struggling with a knee issue and likely should have taken some time off. However, he felt obligated to continue competing.

The current system of the tours is detrimental to players, often resulting in injuries, burnout, or an inability to perform at their best. Only time will tell if the landscape of professional tennis will change the way they treat the pros.